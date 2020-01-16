Home   News   Article

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 18:00, 16 January 2020

The Market Theatre Company returns to Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 to corrupt another pantomime classic beyond recognition.

This fearless company of three will bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume.

The age guidance for Peter Panties is 16 years.

The cast of Peter Panties (26249353)
Tickets priced £16, plus a £1 booking fee, are available from the box office on 01780 766455 or visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

