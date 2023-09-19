Home   News   Article

Educating Rita will be performed on stage in King’s Cliffe

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 19 September 2023

A working-class woman’s attempts to change her social circumstances will be performed on stage by a drama group.

King’s Cliffe Players’ production of Educating Rita – one of Willy Russell’s best-known plays – will run for four nights in mid-October.

Made famous on the big screen by Julie Walters and Michael Caine, Educating Rita at King’s Cliffe Village Hall will star Annie Corrigan as the working-class hairdresser who starts an Open University course to improve her standing.

Annie Corrigan and Clive Giddings are in Educating Rita
Her university tutor is Frank, played by Clive Giddings, a frustrated poet and an alcoholic, who is less than enthusiastic about taking on Rita as a student.

But, fascinated by her take on life, he sees that she has academic potential.

Both thought-provoking and funny, the play directed by John Marshall.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked through the Players’ website www.kingscliffeplayers.org

The performances are at 7.45pm on Friday, October 13, Saturday, October 14,Thursday, October 19,Friday October 20, and Saturday, October 21.

