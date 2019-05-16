Stamford Burghley Inner Wheel's afternoon tea at Tinwell Village Hall on Monday raised about £500 for class of school children in Zambia.

A raffle, plant stall, cake stall, and accessories, greetings cards and bric-a-brac added to funds.

Since the Inner Wheel began sponsoring the class in 2011, the children have received books, writing materials, sports equipment, school uniforms and improved facilities.

Pictured in the first image above, from left to right, are Inner Wheel members Joan Baumber, Maggie Kinch, Georgina Beresford, Sheila Mayman, Sue Webster, and Jenny Tily.

Pictured below are the class they sponsor as they were in 2011...

The class in 2011 when the Inner Wheel started to sponsor it (10376566)

... and as they are now, wearing their smart new uniforms.

The class in 2019 looking smart in new uniforms (10376564)

