Free tours of the Stamford Mercury Archive are being held as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days.

Each tour last about an hour and gives background information about the work of the Stamford Mercury Archive and a chance to look back at more than 300 years of newspaper history.

There are still spaces available for the following tours:

The Stamford Mercury Archive in Cherryholt Road will be open to visitors

• Friday, September 8, 1.30pm and 3pm

• Tuesday, September 12, 10.30am

• Thursday, September 14, 10.30am

• Friday, September 15, 10.30am

Booking is essential via enquiries@smarchive.org.uk or by phoning 07495 567643.