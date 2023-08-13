Art created by prison inmates is going on display at a town gallery.

The exhibition called ‘Spirit’ will be at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street from Monday (August 14) and features work by people in Stocken Prison near Stretton.

It is curated by the community interest company Stamford Diversity Group and town photographer Kingsley Singleton took pictures of the artwork inside the prison.

A painting by a Stocken prisoner. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

Inmates’ signatures and names have been removed.

Lindsay Beadnall, equality advisor at Stocken Prison, said Stocken’s art academy aims to engage prisoners with the therapeutic benefits of art and help them express their emotion in a safe way.

The exhibition also includes photos taken by Ukrainians fighting against Russia, Windrush portraits by local artist Tony Nero, and work by the youth group Think2Speak.

A painting by a Stocken prisoner. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

The gallery is open Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 5pm, and until later when there is an evening film screening or theatre production.

Ukrainian armed forces pose at the front for a photo sent to loved ones

A peaceful moment on the frontline in Ukraine

Spirit finishes on August 26.