A council keen to keep on Santa’s nice list is reopening a road for the big man’s tour of Stamford.

Father Christmas will soon be on his sleigh visiting streets in the town and surrounding villages.

While Santa is known for his magical travelling talents, Lincolnshire County Council is making his journey smoother by reopening Edinburgh Road on the night he is passing through.

Stamford's Santa in his sleigh

A £175,000 project to replace the footpath and create new crossing points between Charles Road and Green Lane is currently underway.

Work isn’t expected to finish until January but Santa, with his team of helpers from the charitable group Stamford Kiwanis, has been given the go-ahead to travel through.

Santa’s busy schedule, from 5pm on weekends and 5.30pm on weekdays, is as follows:

Monday, December 4 - Arran Road, Chestnut Gardens, Cedar Road, Oak Road, Willow Road, Aberdeen Close and Fife Close.

Tuesday, December 5 - Dickens Drive, Perth and Caithness

Thursday, December 7 - Culpepper Way, Lonsdale Road

Friday, December 8 - Mason Drive, Banks Crescent, Jackson Way, Collins Avenue, Ross Drive, Belvoir Close, Barnwell Road, Chatsworth Road and Walcot Way

Saturday, December 9 - Sutherland Way, Highlands Way, Ermine Way, Argyll Way, Stirling Road, Roxburgh Road, Reform Street, Northumberland Avenue

Sunday, December 10 - Ketton

Tuesday, December 12 - Lambeth Walk, Cambridge Road and Fitzwilliam Road

Wednesday, December 13 - Rutland Road, Berrybut Way, Lincoln Road, Masterton Road,

Kesteven Road, Willoughby Road, Glen Crescent, Irnham Road, Holland Road and Lindsey Road

Thursday, December 14 - Ryhall

Friday, December 15 - Churchill Road and Edinburgh Road

Sunday, December 17 - Essex Road and Sussex Road

Monday, December 18 - Primrose Way, Bluebell Road, Clover Gardens, Bramble Grove and Charlock Drive

Tuesday, December 19 - King’s Cliffe