Though best known for her textile conservation work, Sheila Landi, now 90, is showing off her early paintings.

A retrospective art exhibition takes place at Gallery Stamford until Saturday October 5, displaying the paintings the 90-year-old made before 1970.

Sheila was born in Surrey in 1929 and took up painting because she had a talent and she enjoyed it. She went to art school and later began a career such as teaching in private schools but unable to make a good living, she joined the textile section of the conservation department of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Sheila Landi (16474573)

Sheila rose through the ranks to become head of section, a post she remained in until her retirement in 1989.

By then, as a leader in textile conservation, writing an industry bible on the subject, Sheila moved to Stamford in 1992, with her late husband Brian.

She established the Sheila Landi Company, which offers textile conservation services from Burghley. Though 90, Sheila remains active in the business.

Sheila Landi and Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant (16474571)

Sheila hasn’t painted since 1970, saying she has tried but now her eyesight isn’t good and her hand trembles.

Now, Sheila is displaying her works at Gallery Stamford in Maiden Lane, with a birthday celebration planned there later this month.

Gallery owner Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant says she has known Sheila for four years and is impressed with her work. She suggested the exhibition as few would know of Sheila’s early paintings.

Sheila Landi and Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant

For details of the event and to see Sheila’s early work, go to www.gallerystamford.co.uk/sheila-landi/