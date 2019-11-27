Funhouse Comedy returns to the Grainstore in Oakham and Mama Liz’s in Stamford on Thursday, November 28.

The line-up at The Grainstore includes Mike Dunn, Sean Collins, Clayton Jones and compere Tony Cowards.

The doors open at 6.15pm, last orders for food is at 7.15pm and the show starts at 8.15pm.

Christian Reilly

Tickets are £10 in advance from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Star of television and radio, Andrew Lawrence will headline Voodoo Stands Up Comedy Night at Mama Liz’s. Also appearing will be Christian Reilly, Stella Graham with her one-liners and compere Gary Tro.

Doors open at 8pm, with the show at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance from mamaliz.co.uk/index.php