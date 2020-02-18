Television comedian and columnist, Dom Joly will perform at Stamford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 19.

Dom Joly is best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, a hidden camera show that was sold to over 70 countries worldwide. He has since made television series for BBC, Five, and Sky One including, This Is Dom Joly and Dom Joly’s Happy Hour. His current TV show is Fool Britannia,

Now the writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live. Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots.

He famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide comedy and a sense of danger. The best-selling author will sign copies of The Hezbollah Hiking Club after the show.

Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps - Travel and Comedy In The Danger Zone starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £19 fromstamfordcornexchange.co.uk