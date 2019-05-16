A country run and walk around the pea, wheat and wild flower fields of an organic farm is taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Back for its second year on May 26, the Little Bytham 5k and 10k Farm Run is hosted by the village and helps to raise money to support the Lincolnshire and Notts Air Ambulance service, as well as the local church and village hall.

Events begin at 10.30am with a 5k circular route that is well marked for the runners and walkers. The 10k event follows at 11.15am.

Farmer and race organiser John Turner points out the start (10386432)

The off-road course is safe for runners, and for those choosing to complete at a more leisurely pace, there’s the chance to take a look at the fields of peas, wheat and wild flowers as well as some of the red poll cows grazing nearby.

There will be a ‘garden fete feel’ for those coming along to support, with cups of tea and other refreshments, and there will be goody bags for those completing the run or walk.

Handmade prizes will be presented to the winners in each category.

The runners and walkers warm up (10386426)

Although it’s possible to enter on the day, the organisers are encouraging people to sign up in advance via the event's website to ensure they have a place, as entry numbers are limited.

Information is also available on the LB5k Facebook page.