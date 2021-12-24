An opticians has surprised a customer by giving him a Christmas treat because of the support he shows towards his community.

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care in Ironmonger Street, Stamford, gave 70-year-old veteran Terry Meader a gift box after he was picked out by Nina Vardaro (pictured), a sales advisor at the opticians.

She said: “Terry never fails to brighten up the branch and make everyone’s day. He sells poppies for the annual Poppy Appeal and last month we were delighted to see him wearing his medals for Remembrance Day.”

Terry Meader receives his gift from Nina Vardaro in Scrivens in Stamford

Terry served in the Royal Horse Artillery for 23 years and later worked as a security officer before retiring.

“I thought it was very kind. I was amazed to be picked out,” Terry said.