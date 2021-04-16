The chief executive of the charity Keep Britain Tidy says community groups - such as Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers - send out a loud message to others.

The comment from Allison Ogden-Newton was made as she praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being ‘hot on litter’, but questioned his approach to tackling those who still drop waste in the streets and leave it in parks.

At Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday (April 14), MP for Stamford and Bourne Gareth Davies (Con) said: “In the past few months, a number of my constituents have taken to the streets to help tackle the problem of littering.”

Pride of Stamford Ltter Pickers Liz Groves, Nina Van Dyck, Jayne Hartley and Neil McIvor

He added: “Can he [Mr Johnson] assure my constituents that the Government are doing all they can to tackle littering?

The Prime Minister said he urged people to ‘tick off’ those they spotted littering.

However, Ms Ogden-Newton said Keep Britain Tidy “does not encourage the public to tackle one another when they see littering” and urged people to instead join clean-up groups.

MP Gareth Davies on a recent litter pick at Colsterworth

“Seeing hard-working volunteers out there picking up other people’s litter sends a loud message that littering is unacceptable and communities have had enough,” she said.