Car noise at the Cattle Market in Stamford prompts police to seize vehicle
Published: 10:38, 15 June 2022
Police have seized a driver's vehicle that was being used in an anti-social manner.
Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park in Stamford on Sunday evening (June 12) after residents were bothered by the noise, and issued one driver with a 'Section 59' warning.
Because that driver had received a previous, similar warning the vehicle was seized by police.
People can report non-urgent crimes to local police by calling 101.