Police have seized a driver's vehicle that was being used in an anti-social manner.

Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park in Stamford on Sunday evening (June 12) after residents were bothered by the noise, and issued one driver with a 'Section 59' warning.

Because that driver had received a previous, similar warning the vehicle was seized by police.

Police can take action against annoying uses of a vehicle

People can report non-urgent crimes to local police by calling 101.