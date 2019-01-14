Once again we’re giving Rutland and Stamford Mercury readers the chance to send a free Valentine’s Day message to their loved one.

It’s a chance to tell your special someone just how special they are in the pages of your local newspaper.

There’s nothing like a public declaration of love to let your loved one know how you feel.

Messages will appear in the newspaper on Friday, February 8, in time for the romantic day - and better yet, it’s FREE.

Submit your message online at tinyurl.com/SMvalentine2019.

Alternatively, write your message and details on a postcard and send it to the office - Rutland & Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 2EP.

Start your message with the name of the recipient, followed by a colon and then your message.

For example:

Windsor, Harry: Will you be my Valentine? Love, Meghan xxx

Messages should be a maximum of 20 words and the editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages. The deadline for messages is 10pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Messages received after the deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages. You will be asked to provide your details on this form - these will not be shared.