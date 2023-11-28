A postbox for Santa is ready to accept letters and wish lists for the man in red.

Lisa Cuthbert has set up a mailbox in her garden for the fourth time.

Youngsters wanting to get in touch with Santa should deliver their letters to 71 Black Prince Avenue in Market Deeping by Thursday, December 21. Anyone who includes their name and address will receive a personalised reply and certificate by December 23.

Santa's postbox opens in Market Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

Parents should encourage their children to include as many details as possible including a list of what they would like for Christmas.

The postbox was opened by Santa, Minnie Mouse and Market Deeping mayor Bob Broughton.