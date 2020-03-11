Pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools will perform Legally Blonde - The Musical from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21.

The 2020 SES Senior Musical, Legally Blonde, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Elle appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her so he can start getting “serious” about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law too but, once there, struggles with her peers and her professor. With the help of her new friends, Paulette and Emmett, Elle quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

This year the schools will be collecting donations for the charity Back Up. Back Up inspires people affected by spinal cord injury to get the most out of life. One of those helped is George Robinson, star of the Netflix series Sex Education, who attended the schools until 2017.

Stamford Endowed Schools' production of Legally Blonde - The Musical

Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets can be purchased from the Stamford Endowed Schools Eventbrite page www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/stamford-endowed-schools-17925216284