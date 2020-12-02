Stamford Downfall II: sequel to funny video which parodies Hitler's demise is released
Published: 09:27, 02 December 2020
| Updated: 09:28, 02 December 2020
A sequel has been made to a funny video about Stamford which was released this week.
The first parody of Downfall has attracted thousands of views from good-humoured residents - and now Stamford Downfall II is available to view.
The 30-second video shows Hitler thanking Lincolnshire MPS for voting in favour of the 'tier 3 tyranny' and reveals the reaction of local people to the threat of being under the toughest restrictions.