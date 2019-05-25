A care home has been rated inadequate across all areas following a Care Quality Commission inspection.

Qu’Appelle Care Home is the second home in Bourne to be put into special measures as a result of serious safety concerns.

Earlier this month we reported that Chevington House in North Road was also rated inadequate.

Qu'Appelle Residential Care Home, Meadowgate, Bourne (10955763)

A report of the two-day visit to Qu’Appelle in Harrington Street said: “People were not receiving safe, effective, caring, responsive or well-led care.

“Almost everyone we spoke with told us they thought the manager lacked the skills to manage the home effectively.”

Qu’appelle is registered to provide accommodation for up to 36 people including some with dementia.

Inspectors found the majority of problems stem from under staffing and felt employee numbers were “insufficient to meet people’s needs and keep them safe”.

The knock-on effect was that people were not taken to the toilet in time, they weren’t frequently turned in their beds to prevent sores, medication was missed and some residents had no record of having had a bath or shower in six weeks.

They found potential hazards from unlocked cupboards and some staff had been employed without the relevant safeguarding and reference checks.

The inspection also looked at people’s quality of life.

Residents often miss breakfast because there is no one to get the up in time. Staff are also too busy to spend quality time with them.

The report says: “Staffing shortages resulted in people receiving rushed, task-centred care which did not meet their individual needs.

“People told us the lack of staff meant they were not always able to exercise proper and choice and control over their lives.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s adult care manager, Paul Bassett, said: “We have been supporting and monitoring the care home very closely to ensure standards improve.

“We continue to monitor all care homes we work with to ensure residents receive care and support that is safe and personalised to their needs.”

Concerns can be reported on 01522 782155.

Qu’Appelle’s manager was not available for comment at the time of going to press.