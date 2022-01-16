Serious crash closes A1 between Wansford and Stamford
Published: 09:14, 16 January 2022
| Updated: 09:16, 16 January 2022
The A1 is closed following a serious crash during the early hours of this morning (January 16).
Accident investigation work is currently taking place following a three-car crash near Stamford.
The A1 has been closed in both directions from the B1081 Burghley House turn off to the A43 Kettering Road and Easton-on-the-Hill Turn Off.
The road is also closed northbound between Wansford and Burghley Park.
A detour is in place.