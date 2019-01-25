Service in Stamford commemorates those who died in Holocaust and genocides

A memorial service has been held in Stamford to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The event at St Michael’s Church graveyard in High Street on Friday, January 25, was led by the Reverend Andy Fyall.

It commemorated the millions of people who have lost their lives in the Holocaust, and in subsequent genocides which have taken place around the world.

Graham Berkman of the Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community, said it was important for a variety of reasons that the world remember these shocking events.

"The survivours need to know that others appreciate what they have gone through and that we support them," he said.

"We also need to learn from the past and while it does not appear to be happening, we have to try and get the message across about the evil that is out there and that genocide is still taking place.

"By commemorating these events hopefully young people can take heed of what's happened in the past and speak out against it.

"If they can recognise the signs, hopefully they can stand against it and prevent further genocide."

The service was held in conjunction with the Peterborough Jewish Community and organised by Stamford Town Council.

Coun Bill Turner laid daffodils at the memorial in the graveyard on behalf of the town council and was joined by Chrissie Hassall, chairman of the Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community, and Reverend Martyn Taylor on behalf of Churches Together in Stamford.

Coun Maxine Couch welcomed everyone to the event and said it was not only important to remember the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, but also those who had lost their lives around the world in acts of genocide.

She said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an international day when in January each year we remember not only the six million Jews and five million others murdered during the Nazi Holocaust, but we also remember that unfortunately genocide is clearly still with us today.

"This year's theme is Torn from Home, to encourage all of us to reflect on how a place of safety, comfort and security is part of what we all take for granted and call home.

"Each year across the UK thousands of people come together to bear witness to those who have suffered.

"Today we will give our tribute to them."

Poetry readings were conducted Andy Croft and Rob Elks.

Those in attendance were invited to the town hall for tea and coffee afterwards and a chance to view artwork produced by children from local schools on the theme of this year's commemoration.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international memorial day on January 27 commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.