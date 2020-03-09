A service member from RAF Wittering has gone missing.

Senior aircraftman David Kenwright was last seen outside the Golden Fleece in Sheep Market, Stamford at about 10.30pm on Saturday (March 7).

A spokesman for RAF Wittering, said: "We can confirm senior aircraftman David Kenwright is RAF Wittering personnel.

Senior aircraftman David Kenwright who has gone missing

"RAF Wittering is working with senior aircraftman Kenwright's family and the police to ascertain his whereabouts as soon as possible.

"Senior aircraftman Kenwright's family is receiving support from the station and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 immediately."

