Dignitaries in Stamford marched through the town centre to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Councillors, cadets and civic staff gathered on the steps of the town hall this morning (Friday, June 3).

The town crier, wearing full regalia, then led the parade along St Mary's Street and High Street, around the road works in Red Lion Square, and up the steps to All Saints' Church.

The procession filed in, alongside cadets and ex-serviceman with the clergy following behind, carrying candles and a gold cross.

Prayers, hymns and reflection took place and Stamford's youth poet laureate read a special piece commemorating Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Speaking afterwards, mayor of Stamford David Taylor said: "I thought it was fabulous. I was so keen to have a thanksgiving service.

"The Queen's achievement is just remarkable and needs to be celebrated.

"It was a super service and it was good to have the Bishop of Grantham, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, the guard of honour from the RAF, and the 2071 Squadron."

He added: "I'm 62, so for me, for anyone younger, and for many people older, the Queen has been the one constant in all of our lives."

