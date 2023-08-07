Rutland has been given the highest possible inspection outcome for its local services that support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

One of only four areas in the country to achieve this level, the inspection looked closely at what it is like to be a child or young person with special educational needs and disabilities, known as Send, in Rutland.

Inspectors spoke directly to children and families, as well as professionals who are responsible for leading and delivering local services, including Rutland County Council, schools and providers of health services, such as Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham

Cllr Tim Smith (Lib Dem), cabinet member for children and families, said: “To say this is a good report would be a huge understatement. The support that Rutland County Council, the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) and other partners have put in place for children and young people with Send and their families has been rigorously assessed by independent experts and found to be among the very best anywhere in the country.

“This is a credit to the hard work of frontline staff and senior leaders within the local area partnership. Most importantly of all, it gives us confidence that we can go on delivering outstanding care and support for children and young people with Send – building on our strengths and focusing in on the small number of areas where we could improve further still.”

Dr Caroline Trevithick, chief nursing officer and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, said: “We have forged excellent working relationships across health, care and education, which has been key to the effectiveness of arrangements for this group of young people, and we have an ongoing work programme to strengthen and improve our joint partnerships and further improve our services.”

Helen Thompson, director of families, young people, children’s and learning disability and autism services at Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “The report notes the early and effective identification of children’s additional needs, with health visitors consistently delivering developmental checks. We are particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the close working between professionals and children and young people, including those who do not use words to communicate, to ensure that plans reflect their needs and wishes.”

Among the many strengths highlighted by inspectors in their final report, it was noted that the voices of children and young people with Send in Rutland are listened to and acted on by professionals. Groups such as the Rutland Disabled Youth Forum have contributed significantly to a review of the county’s local offer, while Rutland County Council’s written pledge to parents and carers to improve communication has led to more families feeling that their voice is heard.

The full report detailing the findings from Rutland’s Local Area Partnership inspection can be read online at: reports.ofsted.gov.uk.

The partnership will be inspected again in 2028.