Seven elderly and frail people face being ‘evicted’ from a Stamford care home due to a lack of skilled nurses.

Among those facing a move from Priory Court Care Home is 87-year-old former teacher Bob Cave, who suffers a nerve condition that means he cannot do anything himself.

Son Julian Cave said: “Ten years ago, dad was fit and active, now he can’t walk, talk, feed himself, wash himself, or even see properly.”

Bob cave in Priory Court (20002792)

Earlier this year, the family decided to put Bob in Priory Court in Priory Road, at a cost of £4,600 a month, as his wife Fran could no longer cope, even with the help of carers at their Ketton home.

Priory Court were doing ‘a good job’ caring for Bob, but suddenly two weeks ago, the home called Fran to a meeting to say they were changing the home from a nursing home to a residential home.

It meant that a new home for Bob has to be found by December 13.

Priory Court told them this was because they could not get enough nurses, so it had had to get agency staff to meet legal requirements.

Julian says home operators Avery Care has decided agency staff is too expensive, so now residents must leave.

Priory Court Care Home (20002674)

He calls it ‘immoral’ for Avery to move such vulnerable people, saying it should stop taking new residents that require nursing and should allow the others to either wait until they leave the home or no longer need its care.

Julian says his 86-year-old mum is still able to drive daily to and from Ketton by herself, but a move to a home further away would make like more difficult.

London-based Julian says no other family members live nearby and its his mum’s daily visits that keep his dad going.

“My poor dad is settled and secure at present, but we honestly think a move could kill him.”

Julian, who works as a designer, feels that though Avery Care is within its rights to evict residents, the story “demonstrates the pressure on the healthcare system and how it unfairly treats vulnerable people”.

He added his family has to date spent £50,000 on care for his dad, noting that anyone with savings of more than £23,000 has to to pay for their care.

“My dad was once a brilliant, vibrant entertaining man and he’s now reduced to a pitiful life. It’s poor.”

Mark Danis, commercial director of Avery healthcare, said it was with ‘considerable regret’ Priory Court Care Home could no longer provide nursing

care.

“Following an extensive review of the service we have identified that the demand for beds in the area are primarily for residential and dementia. This coupled with a local and national shortage of nurses with the appropriate skills and experience has resulted in us making a decision to close the remaining nursing beds in the home.”

From now on Avery’s focus for Priory Court will be on providing high quality residential and dementia care, affecting “seven of the current nursing care residents”.

Mr Danis added: “Avery is working with those residents, their relatives, local authorities and the local care commissioning group to provide options and a process of reassessment, to help move residents to other care providers as required.”

He said that with residents having two months’ notice, alternatives will be found by December 13.He also said that nursing shortages were a national problem due to training and incentives not attracting enough staff, and that changing demographics meant governments should have better planned for an older population with more complex care needs. As for a solution, Mr Danis replied: “Ask a politician”

