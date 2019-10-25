Home   News   Article

Seven elderly and frail people face 'eviction' from Stamford care home due to lack of nurses

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 25 October 2019

Seven elderly and frail people face being ‘evicted’ from a Stamford care home due to a lack of skilled nurses.

Among those facing a move from Priory Court Care Home is 87-year-old former teacher Bob Cave, who suffers a nerve condition that means he cannot do anything himself.

Son Julian Cave said: “Ten years ago, dad was fit and active, now he can’t walk, talk, feed himself, wash himself, or even see properly.”

Read more
Human InterestStamford
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE