Seven elderly and frail people face being ‘evicted’ from a Stamford care home due to a lack of skilled nurses.

Among those facing a move from Priory Court Care Home is 87-year-old former teacher Bob Cave, who suffers a nerve condition that means he cannot do anything himself.

Son Julian Cave said: “Ten years ago, dad was fit and active, now he can’t walk, talk, feed himself, wash himself, or even see properly.”