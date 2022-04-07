Seven inmates who tried to take control of a prison and caused damage costing £50,000 have been given sentences totalling more than 18 years.

Each had pleaded guilty to participating in prison mutiny at HMP Stocken in Stretton and were sentenced on Wednesday (April 6).

Leicester Crown Court heard that about 5pm on January 18, 2020, Varldo Araujo climbed onto the safety netting on one of the landings before hitting a prison officer with a metal bar.

Stocken Prison in Stretton

The wing of the prison was subsequently locked down, with staff ordered to leave for their safety.

A number of other prisoners then climbed onto the safety netting and began throwing furniture and emptying rubbish onto the landing.

Liquids were poured onto the floor to try to prevent prison officers from entering the wing, while washing machines and dryers were dragged from the laundry room and damaged.

A pool table was damaged and lights and CCTV cameras were smashed.

Eggs were thrown at two prison officers by Araujo.

More than 80 additional prison officers were brought in to bring the wing back under control.

A review of CCTV footage identified all those involved.

In addition to prison mutiny, Varldo Araujo, 30, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was sentenced to 66 months. Tommi Harradine, 24, was sentenced to 52 months, Abdirahman Hassan, 24, was sentenced to 44 months, Feddell Gilligan, 31, was sentenced to 42 months, Ishmael Brown, 32, was sentenced to 16 months, David Rhoden, 36, was sentenced to seven months

All are still serving prisoners.

A seventh man, 25-year-old Adnan Sharif of Cowley Road in Ilford, London, was subsequently released on licence, but was sentenced to 44 months.

Det Insp Deb Hubbard, the senior investigating officer, said: “All involved will now be serving further time in prison because of what they did that day – and I hope they take time to reflect on the consequences of their actions.

“Violent behaviour in prison and particularly towards prison staff simply won’t be tolerated and we will endeavour to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would like to thank HMP Stocken and the Ministry of Justice for their co-operation throughout our investigation.”

Prisons minister, Victoria Atkins, added: “This was appalling behaviour that culminated in a cowardly attack on one of our brave, frontline officers, and it is absolutely right that all involved will spend more time behind bars as a result.

“Assaults on our hard-working staff and the wilful destruction of prison property will never be tolerated and we will always pursue the strongest possible punishment.”