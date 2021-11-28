Christmas market and road closures cause severe delays in Stamford
Published: 13:19, 28 November 2021
| Updated: 13:21, 28 November 2021
Road closures and Christmas market traffic are causing severe delays in a town centre today (Sunday, November 28).
Traffic is at a standstill across much of Stamford with delays of more than 30 minutes.
Roads have been closed in the town due to the Christmas market which is taking place today, with stalls in Broad Street, High Street and Ironmonger Street from 10am until 5pm.