Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Christmas market and road closures cause severe delays in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:19, 28 November 2021
 | Updated: 13:21, 28 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Road closures and Christmas market traffic are causing severe delays in a town centre today (Sunday, November 28).

Traffic is at a standstill across much of Stamford with delays of more than 30 minutes.

Roads have been closed in the town due to the Christmas market which is taking place today, with stalls in Broad Street, High Street and Ironmonger Street from 10am until 5pm.

Traffic in Stamford stock image
Traffic in Stamford stock image
Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE