Drivers are facing severe delays on the A1.

The A1 northbound is blocked between Stamford and South Witham following a crash this afternoon (April 8).

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 10 mph with delays of more than 45 minutes.

A crash on the A1 is blocking the road between Stamford and South Witham. Credit: AA

There are also queues on the A1 southbound between Colsterworth and North Witham.

A collision on the A1 southbound near Colsterworth is causing tailbacks. We are on scene and assessing the situation. Injuries are not thought serious. This was reported at 14:47. Please avoid the area if you can. Incident 244 of 8 April. pic.twitter.com/EmNhVQMZb2 — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 8, 2022

Traffic at Colsterworth on the A1 following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss

Traffic at Colsterworth on the A1 following a collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss