Severe delays are being reported on a stretch of the A1 near Stamford.

Drivers heading southbound between Stretton and Great Casterton are facing delays of 22 minutes.

The AA reports one lane has been closed by a broken down vehicle which has caused three miles of queueing traffic.

A stalled vehicles caused hold-ups on Wednesday morning

National Highways estimated that the road will getback to normal between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.