Yet more delays on A1 between Stamford and Grantham as van catches fire
Further delays have been reported on the A1 just now, between Grantham and Stamford.
AA Roadwatch says a van has caught fire at Colsterworth.
One lane is blocked and traffic is queueing on the southbound carriageway of the Great North Road at the B6403 (Woolsthorpe / Easton Turn Off).
There is congestion to Stoke Rochford Golf Club. Fire services are awaiting the arrival of recovery as they have coned off the site. Severe delays of over 20 minutes were reported.
The incident is one of four to affect the A1 within the past 24 hours.
Last night, in a multiple vehicle collision at Colsterworth just before midnight last night, Lincolnshire Police say a driver fled the scene by the A151 junction.
The collision featured a white Ford Focus, a Vauxhall van and a silver Vauxhall Corsa. The collision was reported to police at 11.50pm and the northbound carriageway was closed until 4.30am this morning. One woman sustained a minor injury.
The driver of the Focus failed to remain at the scene and left on foot. A police drone unit was deployed but unable to locate this person. Lincolnshire Police was still trying to find this person this afternoon.
People with information can contact the police in one of the following ways:
• By calling 101 quoting the reference 528 of 1 August 2019
• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 528 of 1 August in the subject box
• You can also contact the police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Reference: Incident 528 of 1/8/19
