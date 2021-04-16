Work to repair a century-old sewer that lies beneath the streets of Stamford has caused a stink - but only for motorists.

Anglian Water is repairing the pipe under St Leonard’s Street, and has also closed Priory Road to through traffic.

The knock-on effect has been long queues of vehicles snaking back from the traffic lights on Brazenose Lane, while in the other direction, drivers are held up on Uffington Road as they approach the Morrisons roundabout.

Fortunately for those living nearby the inconvenience stops at having their streets closed and on-street parking restricted - Anglian Water has said residents can still use their taps and flush their toilets as normal.

An over ground sewage pipe can be seen in St Leonard’s Street, which is diverting flows from a manhole outside the hairdresser’s on the corner of St Leonard’s Street and St George’s Street to the manhole outside the Zen Chinese Takeaway, with a pipe bridge over the car park entrance.

A statement said: “When sewage flows through pipes it releases a gas called hydrogen sulphide, this turns into sulphuric acid which slowly eats into the concrete and damages the pipes.

"Our engineers have designed a solution which allows us to refurbish the pipe without having to dig up and replace the entire pipeline, which would cause a much higher level of disruption to residents and road users.”

To date Anglian Water has already relined two sections of the sewer to the west of St Leonard’s Street, with a further five sections to reline.

They use a specialist fibreglass liner inflated by air and cured in place with ultra violet lights.

The work started on Tuesday and is due to last for a further six weeks.