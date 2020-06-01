Home   News   Article

For the Love of Scrubs sewing group receives boost from Stamford Kiwanis

By Steve Creswell
Published: 10:00, 01 June 2020

A sewing group supporting frontline NHS workers has received a welcome boost from a charitable group.

Stamford Kiwanis has donated enough material for 200 sets of scrubs to For the Love of Scrubs Stamford, Lincs/Rutland.

Miriam Spring Davies, founder of the sewing group and former costume designer at Stamford Shakespeare Company, said: “We want to say a huge thank you for the generosity of Stamford Kiwanis, for choosing to support our group.

