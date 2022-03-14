A group of friends who hit on an idea to help the environment and tackle food poverty are inviting the community to get involved.

Retired trio Sue Walmsley, Tish Davies and Claire Thorley have used their mutual love of needlework to create bespoke longlife ‘Boomerang Bags’ out of unwanted fabric.

The idea began in Australia as a way of reducing the amount of plastic bags, and the Stamford friends have taken it one step further.