A headless sex doll thrown into a ditch left a walker in his 70s in shock before the naked figure mysteriously disappeared.

Michael Cunliffe-Lister was enjoying a stroll along the Torpel Way route in Barnack on Monday last week (July 31) when he made the dirty discovery.

He was initially surprised by the sight of a naked body laying in the ditch but after seeing there was no head attached quickly realised it wasn’t a real person.

Recounting Michael’s story, his wife Jilly Bartlett from Barnack said: “It was in a deep ditch so he couldn’t get down.

“He noticed there were metal things on the underside of the feet so thought at first it was a dummy.

“But he then saw it had the most huge bosoms so thought presumably it’s a sex thing.

“Somebody wanted to get shot of it but they should have had the decency to take it to a tip.”

She added that the tip workers would have likely been amused.

Michael snapped a couple of photos - one from the back and one from the front - to show his wife when he returned home before carrying on with his walk.

He often walks that route so believes it could have only been dumped in the last couple of days.

Jilly decided she wanted to see it too so the couple - who are both in their 70s - headed out together in the car.

“We find it despicable that people would dump anything but this was way off,” said Jilly.

“We were disgusted that someone would be so stupid to do something like that to our beautiful countryside.”

The location of the ditch can be reached on foot by walking through a number of fields. It is not near a main road and instead accessible by a track, which leads the pair to believe the fly tipper drove a vehicle to the hidden location to dump the sex doll.

Jilly took to social media platform Nextdoor to share a photo of the doll with the caption: “What’s the strangest bit of fly tipping you’ve ever come across? Surely nothing as odd as this!”

But shortly after the location of the dirty sex doll, who Michael has nicknamed the ‘fat lady’, was revealed she mysteriously disappeared.

The unusual fly tipping was not reported to Peterborough City Council so it is unclear who took the sex doll away.