A Stamford actor will soon be back on the screens in the final season of Netflix hit show Sex Education.

George Robinson made his debut on the second series of the show in 2020 playing Isaac.

His witty character has been embroiled in big parts of the plot throughout the second and third series.

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin in Sex Education season 4 which is being released next week. Photo: Samuel Taylor/Netflix

The former Stamford School pupils will return for the fourth and final season which is available to Netflix users from next Thursday (September 21).

The hit show dramatises the lives of teenagers as they grow up and discover more about themselves.

Sex Education was the 25-year-old’s first big role on the screen, having wanted to be an actor since he was about 13.

Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.

The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.

George’s character Isaac is seen in season three to develop romantic feelings towards Maeve Wiley, played by Emma Mackey.

With the ending of Isaac and Maeve's relationship, who is seen to leave for America at the end of season three, it is unclear how George's character's story will link in with the rest of the school pupils this season.

In 2021, George was listed in Bafta’s Breakthrough scheme as an actor to watch.