Sexual health is one of the first topics to be scrutinised by a council that was reformed by the recent elections.

Access to Rutland's health services changed during covid, with more people having appointments online.

Rutland County Council’s new cabinet met today (Tuesday, June 6) to discuss the selection of a new sexual health services provider for the county - and how this could offer local appointments so people don't have to travel to Leicester.

The cabinet was told service would cover included testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, complex contraception, psycho-sexual counselling, and sexual health advice and information.

These services could be provided in Rutland, at locations such as at Kendrew Barracks.

Condoms and other forms of protection will continue to be provided across the county to those aged 13 to 24 through the C-Card Scheme, which is free.

Susan-Louise Hope, public health strategic lead for Rutland Commissioning, said there would be options for people to have face-to-face or online appointments, with online provision offering STI testing kits, standard contraception and the ‘morning after’ pill.

The cabinet heard that chlamydia rates in Rutland’s 15 to 24-year-olds are well below the ‘acceptable’ national figure, although the proportion of young people being screened is also below the national average.

Members of the cabinet approved the proposed model for sexual health services and how they will be procured.