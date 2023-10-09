A passionate performer hopes to inspire stars in the making.

Kayleigh Waterman from Rutland has set up a performing arts club, Stars In The Making, offering weekly classes and holiday clubs for children in Stamford and Bourne.

The 24-year-old said: “As a child I was always singing around the house, creating dances with my friends and making up shows.

“When I was six, I started going to a weekly theatre club where my love for performance grew.

“It continued to grow throughout my childhood but I never saw it as a serious career for my future, it was always just a hobby.”

Kayleigh trained at East 15 Acting School in Essex and since graduating in 2021 has applied for about 1,000 performing jobs.

Like most actors, she has had to find other jobs to give her financial stability.

“Nothing felt like the right job for me,” she said. “That is where Stars In The Making began.

“I have always had a great passion for working with children and inspiring them to do what they love.

“Creating Stars In The Making just felt right for me.”

Kayleigh, a former Stamford Endowed Schools pupil, offers training in stage and screen acting, dancing, singing and music.

She believes offering screen acting training is what sets her business apart as children can create commercials and screen scenes.

“The children couldn’t believe it when they watched themselves back,” she said.

Originally the club was created for the school holidays, but after its initial success Kayleigh saw a ‘bigger future’.

After October half term Kayleigh will start weekly classes in Stamford and Bourne for children aged five to 16.

Kayleigh said: “I already have huge plans for how I can expand my business even more to make it more inclusive for everyone in the local community.

“I can’t believe the support and kind words we have had from everyone so far and I am so excited to see how the business grows.”

