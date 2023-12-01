People are being invited to share their views on crime and policing with the team responsible.

A meeting has been arranged so Rutlanders can share their views with police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews (Con), chief constable Rob Nixon and local police officers.

The event is from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, December 14, 2at Greetham Community Centre in Great Lane.

Police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews in Oakham

There will be a short presentation from the police and crime commissioner and the chief constable on steps being taken to address community safety and crime prevention.

Residents will then be invited to ask questions and raise any concerns about safety, to help ensure resources are allocated to where they are needed most.

Mr Matthews said: “This is a great opportunity for people to meet those setting the policing priorities and those delivering them. They can ask questions of me, the chief constable and their local neighbourhood policing team.

“I think it’s important that we tell people what we are doing to meet their policing needs and the work we are doing as part of the ongoing crime prevention strategy to make their communities safer.

“Different communities face different challenges. One of my priorities as commissioner is to understand these unique problems so we can design solutions together.

"It is important we get it right for everyone and people can help us make a difference by sharing their concerns.”

Those attending should email: opcc@leics.police.uk or call 0116 229 8980 beforehand.

Spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.