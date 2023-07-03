People are being asked what they think of the police.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews (Con), has launched an online survey to get Rutlanders’ views on a range of issues so he can hold the chief constable to account more effectively.

The survey asks a range of questions from how safe or unsafe they feel in specific community locations through to what worries them most when they are in public places, and further research will take place via focus groups.

Rupert Matthews

The survey is anonymous and Mr Matthews is appealing for people from all backgrounds to contribute.

“This is one of the largest research projects of its kind to run across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and will provide a detailed insight into the way in which policing and crime is perceived by the public. The information we receive will be vital for helping me to map out future improvements to services and to ensure these are aligned with the priorities of the public.

“As commissioner, I serve the public. Listening to the views and experiences of residents is very important to me ‘because people matter'. I've made it my mission as PCC to build confidence and trust in local policing and to achieve this I need to understand precisely what we do well and what we need to do better.

“I would encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to spare 10 minutes to complete this survey. We are lucky to live in a unique and richly diverse area. Understandably, people's experiences of policing may differ depending on their background and the community in which they live. It is vital I understand these experiences in their totality, so we have a rounded picture.”