Walk of Witness in Bourne brings people together for Easter service on the Wellhead

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 15 April 2022
 | Updated: 16:24, 15 April 2022

People in Bourne joined together for a special Walk of Witness today (Good Friday).

The event, remembering the day Jesus carried the cross to his crucifixion and saved Christians from sin, saw a procession of a wooden cross through Bourne.

Having left St Gilbert's Roman Catholic Church next to the bus station, those joining the procession walked through the town to the Wellhead Park, where a short service was held.

