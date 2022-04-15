Walk of Witness in Bourne brings people together for Easter service on the Wellhead
Published: 16:00, 15 April 2022
| Updated: 16:24, 15 April 2022
People in Bourne joined together for a special Walk of Witness today (Good Friday).
The event, remembering the day Jesus carried the cross to his crucifixion and saved Christians from sin, saw a procession of a wooden cross through Bourne.
Having left St Gilbert's Roman Catholic Church next to the bus station, those joining the procession walked through the town to the Wellhead Park, where a short service was held.