Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder at Stamford Corn Exchange
Published: 06:00, 29 January 2022
A well-known singer-songwriter is hosting a night to discuss his life, career and the music industry.
Shaun Ryder will be at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, February 4 at 7.30pm.
He was a leading figure in the late 1980s as the lead singer of the Happy Mondays and in 1993 he formed Black Grape.
He was also runner up in the 10th series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox.
Tickets cost £23 and £51 for VIP 'meet and greet' passes.
These can be booked by calling the box office on 01780 766455 or by visiting the website.