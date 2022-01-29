A well-known singer-songwriter is hosting a night to discuss his life, career and the music industry.

Shaun Ryder will be at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

He was a leading figure in the late 1980s as the lead singer of the Happy Mondays and in 1993 he formed Black Grape.

Shaun Ryder is performing at Stamford Corn Exchange. Photo: Paul Husband

He was also runner up in the 10th series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Tickets cost £23 and £51 for VIP 'meet and greet' passes.

These can be booked by calling the box office on 01780 766455 or by visiting the website.