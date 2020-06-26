Close friends pay tribute to Mayor of Stamford Maxine Couch who has died
Published: 15:22, 26 June 2020
| Updated: 15:27, 26 June 2020
“She will be greatly missed by so many people in Stamford.”
These are the words of Sue and Bob Sandall, fellow town councillors and close friends of Mayor Maxine Couch, who died yesterday (Thursday, June 25).
Speaking on behalf of her and her husband, Sue said: “We were very close to her - she was almost like a member of the family.
