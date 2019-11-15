A charity fundraiser in a village pub has raised more than £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event at The Boot Inn, South Luffenham, on Wednesday last week featured Sherry Lyn Murphy-Tyler, who braved the shave.

Sherry, who works serving food at the pub and also behind the bar, said the fundraiser was in honour of her father Maurice Murphy and her sister Tina Del Rosso, who both died of cancer.

The South Luffenham resident said: “So many volunteers dedicate their time to Macmillan Cancer Support, supporting people like us and our families through what is a horrendously difficult time.”

With her new look, Sherry also commented on Facebook: “I have been very humbled by this experience, after a brief trip into town yesterday I had a small insight into what it feels like for a woman who has lost her hair due to treatment.”

Using a crying emoji, she added: “I’m not brave as a few people have suggested.”