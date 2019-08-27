More than 70 children signed up for our annual super-duper holiday club, writes Roland Smith of Bourne Baptist Church.

The theme this year was ‘Secret Agents’ and it was set in Egypt in the time of the Pharaohs.

The four day club took place at the Baptist Church in West Street during the school holidays.

Secret agents at the Bourne Baptist Church holiday club

The youngsters took part in a wide range of activities that had a distinct ‘secret agent’ flavour and met with Agent X (Leigh Smith) and Agent Y (Nick Humphreys) both from the church.

They also solved coded messages and deciphered hieroglyphics with their spy glasses, made Egyptian jewellery and a secret storage box that looked like a shelf of books!

They worked out with Agent ZZ (Emma Baker) and sang songs with the Code-crackers (the church’s youth band).

They even had to scan in and out just like real ‘secret agents!’

To finish the week the youngsters brought their families for a desert themed picnic and then watched the film ‘The Prince of Egypt’.

A great time was had by all.

