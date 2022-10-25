Three rotary clubs have teamed up to shine a light on their work to eradicate polio.

The Stamford-based groups are used to carrying out fundraising work to support local charities and projects as well as Rotary International's aims.

And on Monday they joined forces to mark World Polio Day by pouring purple light onto two town churches.

Stamford Rotarians in front of All Saints' Church in Stamford

All Saints Church overlooking Red Lion Square, and St Michael's Church in High Street, will be lit up until Saturday (October 29) to raise awareness of the Rotary's ongoing End Polio Now campaign to eradicate the disease from the world through vaccination.

Since the Rotary's vaccination campaign began in the Philippines in 1979, the number of countries with cases of polio has reduced from 122 to just two - Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The worldwide campaign has attracted huge support and the Bill Gates Foundation currently matches the amount of money the Rotary raises.

St Michael's Church is lit purple

Contributions by the Stamford Rotary clubs have been significant, with the Stamford Burghley branch alone having raised more than £10,540 for the polio campaign, with separate contributions from Stamford Rotary and Stamford St Martin's Rotary.

On behalf of local members, Rotarian Chris Harrison-Smith, said: "Thank you, Stamford. Together we have made a fantastic difference for children throughout the world."

He said what they had achieved was worthy of celebration on World Polio Day, but added: "We realise that the job is not finished, and won’t be until we can say that our world is polio-free. It will happen."

Fellow Rotarian David Fisher said the campaign would continue to be highlighted through the planting of crocus bulbs in Stamford, which will bloom purple in spring.

All Saints' Church in Stamford is lit purple to highlight the Rotary's End Polio Now campaign

Stamford Rotarians Mike Jones, Alan Kinch, Clive Adkin, Chris Harrison-Smith, Geoff Hastings and Philip Dawson at St Michael's Church

People gathered in St Michael's Churchyard for the Rotary event

St Michael's Church in High Street, Stamford is lit purple

Over the next few weeks bulbs will be planted on the riverbank opposite St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road, and on the triangle of grass at the entrance to the Cattle Market car park, off Station Road.

Bulbs have already been planted at various locations over the years, including under the 'welcome to Stamford' signs.