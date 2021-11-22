Home   News   Article

Christmas lights and decorations are bringing a festive air to Stamford

By Chloe Butler
-
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 22 November 2021

People are getting into the festive spirit with Christmas decorations displays popping up on homes across the area.

Alan Smith has festooned his home in Kesteven Road, Stamford, in the hope of bringing extra cheer to the town.

He said: "Obviously there was not a lot to do last year and I really want to boost people's festive spirit a little earlier this year, and make people feel a little better."

