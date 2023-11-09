Money spent at a town convenience store is going towards worthy causes.

Nisa Local in Northfields, Stamford is using its Making A Difference Locally fund to support people in the town.

A percentage of profits from selected products in store, including all Co-op own brand items and Nisa’s own-label Heritage range, goes towards the fund.

Owner of Nisa Northfields in Stamford Sivarajah Theivanayagam presenting the cheque to Dave Ribakovs, Stamford Ladies assistant manager, and Sean Gallagher, Stamford AFC treasurer and club director

Don Antony, store manager, said: “We believe that local independently-run convenience stores are at the heart of communities, ideally placed to provide their customers with a personal and friendly service during their shopping trip.

“Our charity helps them further cement their position in the community and reward it for the support it has given over the years.”

A cheque of £1,170 was presented to Stamford Amateur Football Club last week by the owner of the Northfields Nisa Sivarajah Theivanayagam.

This year the fund has also gone towards uniforms for four children and prizes for tombolas and raffles, and £500 was donated to the breakfast club at St Augustine’s Primary School.

Don Antony from Nisa Stamford collects kit from Kitman UK Sports Shop in Stamford

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.