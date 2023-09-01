Owners of an eco-shop and cafe which supports adults with additional needs are holding last minute talks to try save the business.

Rutland Refill opened in Oakham two years ago with ambitions to create a safe place for people to relax, make friends, follow their passions and make a difference.

Set in the former chip shop on Westgate, the premises features a series of quirky little rooms with the eco-shop downstairs and a cosy café on the first floor. It employs adults with special educational needs to help them develop their own personal skills.

Rutland Refill will close on Saurday, September 23

The decision to close was announced on social media on Tuesday.

A statement said: “It is with a heavy heart and after exploring all possible options that we have had to make the very difficult decision to close Rutland Refill.

“Our last day of trading will be September 23 so we would love to see as many of you as possible coming in to enjoy lunch, coffee, cake and to fill up on your kitchen and household essentials.

“The whole team at Rutland Refill would like to thank all of our amazing customers who have supported us over the past two years. We are looking at whether we can continue with some elements of the Rutland Refill community.”

However, in a second post owners said the directors, founder and members of the community will meet today (Friday, September 1) to find out if it is possible to keep the business open.

This follows offers of support to save Rutland Refill.