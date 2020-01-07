Marks and Spencer in Stamford High Street brings back the clothing section
Published: 12:00, 07 January 2020
| Updated: 13:10, 07 January 2020
High Street retailer Marks and Spencer is now selling clothes again after removing them from its Stamford store in October.
The range of 'everyday women's wear' was removed from the High Street shop to make way for Christmas items and winter nightwear.
A Marks and Spencer spokesman said: "Marks and Spencer in Stamford has always been a food store, but we have a small section of the store with products we think people would like."
