Plans have been draw up to turn the former Jaeger shop in Stamford into a Mediterranean restaurant.

Mark Nicholls from the company El Palma - Stamford Dining Trading has applied to South Kesteven District Council to change the use of 40 St Mary's Street from retail to a bar and restaurant, to repaint the front and hang a sign.

Some internal alterations would also be made including the fitting of a commercial kitchen within a basement room, and extraction units to the rear.